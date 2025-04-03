Booker T Denies Link To Registered Offender, Blasts VladTV For “False Association”

A war of words has erupted between WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and VladTV, following Booker’s recent claim that he declined multiple offers to appear on the popular interview platform.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast earlier this week, Booker T explained his reasoning for turning down the opportunity:

“I had an offer to be on VladTV before as well and I turned it down. They called me back and they offered me money to go on VladTV and I turned it down because I was not going to go on VladTV and be exploited.”

In response, VladTV fired back publicly, accusing Booker T of lying. The platform shared alleged screenshots of past conversations and posted a strongly worded statement via Twitter/X:

“When Booker T isn’t making up lies about refusing to do VladTV interviews, he’s hanging out with his registered sex offender friend Chasyn Rance. Chasyn was convicted of lewd and lascivious sexual battery with a victim who was 12-15 years old at the time.”

Booker T issued a formal response on social media, denying any connection to Rance beyond incidental contact at wrestling schools and strongly condemning the attempt to associate him with the convicted individual.

“I’ve been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools over the years, helping to teach and mentor up-and-coming talent. I don’t conduct background checks on every trainer or individual I’ve crossed paths with or taken photos with along the way,” Booker wrote.

“This feels like a clear attempt to falsely associate me with something I have 100% nothing to do with and absolutely no knowledge of!

Any student who’s trained with me can vouch for the kind of coach, mentor, and person I am. My record speaks for itself.”

The exchange has since gone viral within the wrestling community, drawing mixed reactions from fans. As of now, neither side has issued further clarification.

