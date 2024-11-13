Booker T Discusses Possibly Coming Out Of Retirement To Face Trick Williams

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including possibly coming out of retirement to face current WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams in a match.

Booker T said, “I would love to go out there and school Trick Williams, just to show him the true technique and the art, of the flow of going out there. The thing is, he has a lot of flow right now. He has a lot of rhythm. But there are a few things that we’re gonna have to work on. Getting in the ring with Trick, it would definitely be one of those dream-come-true matches.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)