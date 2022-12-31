Booker T Discusses Whether Having Fewer WWE House Shows is a Good Idea

On a recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed a variety of topics.

During the podcast, Booker T was asked if he thinks fewer house shows are a good idea. AEW currently does not do house shows, whereas WWE has limited their live events to only Saturday and Sunday, with some even being supershows rather than doing two separate RAW and SmackDown events.

He said, “That’s one thing about the business that has always been one of those things with me where I felt like I wish that it was a spot to where we get people to rest a little bit in between, because when you’re watching it from the outside looking in, you just see those those nights on television, but those Friday nights, those Saturday nights, those Sunday nights leading into that Monday, you know, hectic man. Then if you gotta go to SmackDown for something, you ain’t going home. You’re just gonna go straight to SmackDown.”

“But that day at home after Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, is sleep on Monday. Tuesday, you’re going to start waking up. Wednesday, you’re going to have a day off. Thursday, you’re packing and you’re stressing again because you’re getting ready to go back on the road to go to SmackDown and then to get right back on the road for that weekend. It’s the never ending story. It’s never ending. It never stops. That right there is the most stressful part of the business. It really is.”

“I can agree on having less house shows just so the boys could be able to recuperate and prepare themselves a whole lot better. The schedule, being able to rotate on those house shows a little bit better, as well so everybody’s not going to be on the house shows all the time, but you will still be working out shows, especially if there’s a money incentive to go out on the shows as well. That has always been the hardest part of the business is the grind, being laser focused all the time, it’s like eating oatmeal every day for the rest of your life. It’s all you eat. It’s that hard. It really is, and if you don’t have a strong mind and a strong will, it will break you. It will break you in a heartbeat.”