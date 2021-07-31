Booker T Explains How He Would Book Bray Wyatt’s WWE TV Return

Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about how he would book Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE TV. He hasn’t been seen since April after losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

“He would snap out of the fog and become Bray Wyatt. No more Fiend, and that’s just my opinion. I’m sure they may have something totally different. Bray Wyatt, for me, was today’s Mick Foley, a guy that went out there and he made you think before you ever saw him in the ring.

What Bray Wyatt did in the ring sometimes really didn’t matter because he had you so enthralled in the character of who Bray Wyatt really was, and The Wyatt Family. That right there for me, it worked. Sister Abigail, I was waiting to see who the hell was Sister Abigail.

I couldn’t wait to actually find out at the end of the day who was Sister Abigail, and what that would turn out to be. That’s just my opinion. I just think with The Fiend, it’s just so hard to book a character like The Fiend on a weekly basis.”