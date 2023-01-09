Booker T Explains Why Performing at WWE WrestleMania is Unlike Any Other Experience

On his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT personality Booker T discussed a variety of topics. During the podcast, Booker T spoke about how special it is for wrestlers to perform in front of fans.

“To be able to go out and display your talent in front of fans, I don’t care if it’s in a damn bingo hall, it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to do that in front of those fans. If you’re getting into it to be a part of something great and leave this business with a memory that you will have stuck and seared in your brain forever — to be able to walk out on that WrestleMania stage just one time … it’s the most awesome thing in the world. It don’t get no bigger than that.

Although Booker T has wrestled for several promotions, he believes that WrestleMania is the most memorable night a wrestler can be a part of.

“I’ve worked in the Tokyo Dome. I’ve worked in every arena in the United States. I’ve worked on every WCW show, and I’m going to tell you right now, those shows didn’t get no bigger than WCW shows. They were huge, they were monsters, and we did a bunch of them! A boatload of them!”

According to Booker T, WrestleMania is like Disneyland for wrestlers and wrestling fans—the it’s happiest place on earth.

“I took my little girl to Disneyland for the first time. She was 5 years old, and when we saw the castle at night time; it lit up and my little girl started crying. Right? Just because it was so beautiful, and then I started crying,” Booker T said.

You can watch the complete podcast below: