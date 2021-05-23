Booker T Gives His Thoughts On A Rumored Dream Match In WWE

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on the possible dream match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar:

“It’s definitely a match that’s just lurking. It’s like a cloud that’s hovering. It’s definitely a marquee match, and it’s definitely a match that’s WrestleMania-worthy. The reason I think it would really be good is because Brock Lesnar as a pro wrestler has really come into his own. He knows how to go out and work like a seasoned veteran and like he’s grizzled. Bobby Lashley has stepped up as far as his psychology, his aggressiveness, and just that raw edge that you see when the guy is doing his business. Together, I think that would be one of the best big man matches we’ve seen in the business just because both of those guys know how to work now at this level.”

Booker T also commented on how he would set up the match:

“MVP is cutting a great promo on the world as far as Lashley being the almighty, then [Brock Lesnar’s] music hits. That right there, I could get goosebumps and buy into. That’s money. Of course, nothing needs to be said. Just a staredown, and then we build the angle from that. [Brock’s] music has a certain lure to it. You know who it is, and you go, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It’s like Gozilla and King Kong. You know this is gonna be the fight of all fights as far as the heavyweights of today’s era. Those guys are it. I would love to see it happen.”