Booker T: “I Don’t See Why Cody Rhodes Can’t Take The Title Off Roman Reigns”

Booker T discussed Cody Rhodes potentially being a challenger for Roman Reigns during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

With various reports that WWE wants to book Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39, Booker T thinks Rhodes could beat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Champion Universal Title then have Reigns win it back before next year’s Mania.

“I don’t see why Cody can’t take the title off Roman. Roman could easily get it back by WrestleMania. So we got plenty of time to be able to switch that back if that’s the route we’re going to go.”

“I hate booking matches or anything like that. I hate going there. But for me, this is a case of, you know, give the fans something totally different and unique. We’ve talked about it. There’s no way that we cannot give the people exactly the story as written. A lot of people want to see that story. A lot of people wanted to see me win against Triple H. Just think about how many people are still talking about that story today because it didn’t happen.”

“Cody is in a position for that to happen for him. It seems to be something that we’re working towards happening here relatively quickly. So for me, from a promoter standpoint, having a small little company here in Texas called Reality of Wrestling, I would put the rocket on him and put the title on him, and boom, create some magic.”