Booker T Looking Forward to Seeing How Dominik Grows in the Judgment Day

As a member of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his wrestling persona, and Booker T is interested to watch how he develops as a result.

Following Clash at the Castle, Dominik joined the stable on the RAW, and in his most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker discussed how this will help him develop as a wrestler.

“Dude is in the perfect position, man,” Booker said of Dominik. “Just learn, and just take it all in, to be able to catapult from here to what’s next. Because Dominik — we don’t think about it but this kid is growing up right before our very eyes. He’s growing up, literally, in the ring right before our very eyes.”

He continued, And this kid, he’s going to be a grown ass man inside that squared circle in a matter of no time. Watch the growth, and keep your eye on Dominik because it’s going to change, it’s going to happen like that. That’s where this kid is in his life, and in this business. So seriously, I can’t wat to see the outcome of what Dominik’s gonna turn out to be.”

You can watch the podcast below:



