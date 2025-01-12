Booker T Makes In-Ring Return Against Former WWE Star’s Son

Booker T made a memorable return to the ring on Saturday night, facing off against Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, in a highly anticipated match at a Reality of Wrestling (ROW) event. The confrontation between Booker and Zilla began in December when Fatu issued the challenge, culminating in their one-on-one clash where Booker emerged victorious.

The match also featured an appearance from former WWE and current TNA star AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla), who got involved during the bout. Zilla Fatu, who has been training and competing at Booker T’s ROW school for the past two years, is considered a rising star in the wrestling industry. Many believe he has the potential to join WWE in the future, though it remains unclear whether WWE has shown formal interest. Notably, ROW is a WWE ID school, which often serves as a scouting ground for new talent.

Fatu has publicly expressed his admiration for Booker T, referring to him as a father-like figure who has supported and guided him through his journey. This match marked Booker T’s first in-ring appearance since last year’s Royal Rumble and his first in ROW since 2022. Additionally, it was his first singles match in six years, adding a historic layer to an already significant night.