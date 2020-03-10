Booker T Not Sold Yet On Top WrestleMania Match

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on the upcoming Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler match at Wrestlemania 36:

“I’m not sold on it. I’ll just say that. I’m not sold on it yet. But I’m like this man. I’m thinking about the performance more than anything, I’m thinking about when you go out and perform, you know, in Elimination Chamber…WrestleMania. Those are big moments for me. Going into a match like that. I trust Becky Lynch. Becky has done a lot of good things over this last year, she’s put herself in position to, you know, be called ‘the man.’”

“Becky has been in the ring performing with some, you know, really, really high calibre talent. Such as you know Charlotte, such as Sasha [Banks], who can go out there and really perform [at the] next level.”

“Now I’m wondering, Becky Lynch against Shayna baszler. You know, how is that thing gonna go? How are they going to match up? As far as going out there and creating some beautiful magic? Because at the end of the day it really is all about Shakespeare. It really is all about going out there and performing for the fans.”