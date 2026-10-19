Booker T Offers Career Advice To Zilla Fatu, Praises Sami Zayn

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on preparing for life after professional wrestling, offering advice to younger talent such as Zilla Fatu while also discussing Sami Zayn’s success as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Speaking on the October 13 edition of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker reflected on the importance of treating professional wrestling as a business and planning for the future long before an in-ring career comes to an end.

The former five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion explained that he began considering his next steps while he was still actively competing, recognizing that he did not want to rely on wrestling bookings indefinitely. “I always wanted to look at it as a business,” Booker said. “I wanted to get out and parlay my success into whatever it was going to be.”

That approach eventually led him to establish his own wrestling school in 2005 before launching Reality of Wrestling the following year. “Open the wrestling school back in 2005 and then created Reality of Wrestling a year later,” he recalled.

Booker emphasized that his goal was to use the experience, knowledge and opportunities he gained throughout his wrestling career to create something sustainable outside the ring.

He now hopes to encourage younger wrestlers to adopt a similar mindset, particularly those with the potential to enjoy lengthy and successful careers.

One talent he specifically mentioned was Zilla Fatu, who has developed his skills through Reality of Wrestling and whom Booker believes has a promising future in the industry.

Rather than focusing exclusively on championships, bookings and immediate success, Booker wants Fatu and other emerging performers to consider their long-term financial security and eventual retirement from active competition. “Let’s start preparing right now on how we going to get up out of here … and how we going to really play this thing properly to be able to walk away from it, man,” Booker explained. “That’s what I wish for most wrestlers, is to think about being able to walk away from this.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Booker discussed Sami Zayn’s rise to the top of WWE following his victory over CM Punk to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Booker praised Zayn’s pre-match promo, comparing its presentation to classic professional wrestling, and highlighted his versatility as a performer.

He also expressed his belief that Zayn had earned the opportunity to represent WWE as its top champion.

When asked whether winning a major championship or securing a lucrative contract carried greater significance for a professional wrestler, Booker argued that the two accomplishments should go hand in hand. “I think both of those go together,” he stated. “To be put in a position to be the guy, company’s saying that they trust you. … If you’re the best guy, you should be making the good money.”

Booker also noted that the distinction of being a world champion remains part of a wrestler’s legacy even after the title eventually changes hands.

Zayn was still recognized as Undisputed WWE Champion on the October 16 edition of SmackDown, three days after Booker’s podcast was released.

For Booker, both discussions reflected the importance of building a meaningful wrestling career while also preparing for what comes afterward, whether through business opportunities, financial planning or establishing a lasting legacy in the industry.