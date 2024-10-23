Booker T On Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE: “It Would Be A Huge Game-Changer”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including how Brock Lesnar returning to WWE in any way, shape or form would be a huge game-changer.

Booker T said, “Tell you what man, I don’t know if that’s going to happen. Could I see [a Brock return at Crown Jewel] happening? Yeah, of course. But the game-changer would be just Brock reappearing back on WWE TV in any way, shape, or form. That’s what I think. That’s the game-changer. Lot of people I’m sure have thought they may not see Brock Lesnar anymore after this hiatus he’s had because he’s been gone for quite some time, and no one’s said anything, so I’m sure if some words are being dropped [on commentary/in promos] yeah, it might be some plans in the works. But yeah, Brock Lesnar would be a huge game-changer. But everything right now is going so well, it would just add more fuel to the fire, especially with The Bloodline stuff that’s going on. Is he gonna join in with Roman [Reigns]? There’s so much data to work with, so yeah, I’d love to see Brock Lesnar back in the fold.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)