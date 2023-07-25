Booker T On Jey Uso Possibly Dethroning Roman Reigns: “It’s A Great Time To Do It”

“The Head of the Table” Jey Uso.

“The Tribal Chief” Jey Uso.

It has a nice ring to it.

On his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T spoke about how he would feel if “Main Event” Jey Uso dethroned Roman Reigns in their Tribal Combat showdown at the WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event coming up on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

“It’s a great story for Jey to try to [become] the Head of the Table,” Booker said. “It’s a great time to do it. … It puts Jey in a great position to solidify himself as maybe the next guy. You never know.”

Booker T continued, “If Jey did it — you know me, man. I’m going to be proud. I’d be like, ‘Wow, man, he did it, man. He stayed the course. He went out there and cashed in. They believed in him, and he didn’t let them down. He went out there and performed.’ That’s what I’m loving about watching the Usos — both of them — go out there and do their thing. I’m serious. Those guys — I’m proud of both of those guys for what they’ve achieved and what they’ve accomplished in WWE.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.