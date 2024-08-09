Booker T On Logan Paul: “He Did A Hell Of A Job As U.S. Champ”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he gives top WWE star Logan Paul a lot of credit for transitioning into the pro wrestling business and how Paul did a hell of a job as the U.S. Champion.

Booker T said, “Especially a guy that walked into the business with zero experience, right into the main event, WrestleMania [37] with The Miz, taking on The Mysterios. Definitely, that’s not something you’re going to see ever again. I’m serious, I don’t think you’re ever going to — I’m talking about a guy who has sustained and actually been relevant enough to where people believed him in that position, I got to give Logan Paul a hell of a lot of credit, man. A hell of a lot of credit. Because like I say, I really don’t think we’re going to see anybody come from the outside world and not just have a match, but this guy went on a run. He went on a hell of a run. So I give this dude a whole lot of credit, man. He’s extraordinary as far as you know, picking this business up, understanding it. And you know what I always say man, you gotta be able to make it in the locker room before you can make it in the ring. This guy didn’t get no pass or anything like that. He has to be a likable guy for him to have been in that position. So definitely, Logan Paul did a hell of a job as US Champ.”

On the outside eyeballs he brings to WWE:

“No doubt, deja vu. I remember being on the sofa watching WCW back in the day, and I say, ‘Man, I know I could do this better than that guy right now. I know I can. I know I can out-talk him, I know I can out-work him, I’ve never taken a lesson before. I took a bump once.’ And I’m sure Logan Paul was sitting there, sitting at home once upon a time, saying, ‘Man, I think I could do this better than some of these guys just doing it on television.’”

“And then to actually jump in the arena and actually pull it off. That right there is something that’s very, very uncanny. This is not like Lawrence Taylor, you know, one-off. This wasn’t like a Bad Bunny situation where he just came in and did a couple of things. This is a guy who like I said, had a sustained run over a period of time as the United States Champion. A YouTuber, a guy that’s not from this world that wins. That’s why I said, I give this dude a lot of credit for actually stepping into those shoes and actually being able to wear them, again is something that’s very, very uncanny. So, big ups to Logan Paul, Big ups.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)