Booker T On Oba Femi: “We Haven’t Seen A Guy Come Along Since Bill Goldberg”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Roxanne Perez and Jaida Parker’s match at No Mercy.

Booker T said, “Roxanne Perez and Miss Parker, Jaida Parker, I must say, they went out and rocked it. I was talking to Roxanne after, actually, I didn’t talk to her after. I got a chance to talk to her yesterday, and I was talking to her about that match, and I said, ‘Man, you have grown so much. You’ve made me so proud. You have really taken your game to another level’, because Jaida Parker, she’s only been in this thing for like, a little over a year as far as you know, constant in ring working, trying to get some TV time for about a year. For Roxanne Perez to go out there and take Jaida Parker, in my estimation, to the best match that she’s had on television, tells me a whole lot about Roxanne Perez. That’s the uncanny that I talk about with Roxanne Perez. That’s the wind that you can feel, but you can’t touch, about Roxanne Perez, but you know it’s there. That’s what I’m talking about when I talk about Roxanne Perez and how good she really is. From the outside looking in, you may not understand, but you sense, man, it’s something about her. It’s something about her. So Roxanne Perez, big, big props.”

On Oba Femi:

“We haven’t seen a guy come along since Bill Goldberg. That’s the comparison I make with Oba Femi. Oba Femi is doing it differently of course. He’s actually getting some in ring time. He’s learning how to work because he’s gonna have to know how to work once he gets to the main roster and has to work with guys like Gunther and guys like Orton. When he gets to the main roster, he’s gonna have to know how to work and that’s the experience I think he’s getting opposed to what Goldberg did, take nothing away from Goldberg. He had a hell of a career, but this guy’s doing it to where he’s going to be able to go out there and perform at a very, very high level and really bring fans into the ring from a totally different perspective than Goldberg did. I mentioned how Oba Femi could work in the 70s to 80s to 90s to 2000s and beyond. He’s just that type of talent. He’s a generational type of talent.”

On Roxanne Perez:

“Her confidence right now is through the roof. She’s as good as I’ve ever seen her perform right now at this point in time and that’s what’s scary. That’s what’s scary because I know she’s got so much more learning to do. I know her in ring IQ is only going to go up from here. Her in ring prowess is only just going to get better from this perspective. She works inside those parameters to where she’s one step ahead all the time. So I don’t know a whole lot about Giulia. We’re going to find out a whole lot about Giulia if she can really go, if she can really hang with the Prodigy, because we know about Roxanne Perez. No one expected Roxanne Perez to rise through the ashes and be the one. No one. No one saw that rose rising up through the concrete and blossoming right there in the middle of I-45, a rose. That’s Roxanne Perez. No one saw that coming. Did I see it coming? I did just because, from day one, Roxanne Perez at fantasy camp showed me how bad she wanted it. Then when she became a part of Reality of Wrestling, I was in awe of her talent and her work ethic, and then for her to make it to the next level so quickly to become ROH’s first Women’s Champion, that right there is a statement in itself. Breakout tournament winner, Iron Survivor, two-time NXT Women’s Champion, and it’s so much more. She’s got a Hall of Fame career already. If she retired today, she’d be going into the Hall of Fame.”

