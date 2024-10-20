Booker T On Roman Reigns: “He Is A True Artist Of The Game”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Booker T said, “He’s got you bought in. And Roman is a true artist of the game, he’s a guy that’s going to do some really, really good work on both sides of the fence. You’re going to love him and you’re going to love to hate him. That’s what Roman Reigns is.”

On Reigns setting himself apart from the other Shield members:

“He’s come a long way, man. I’m serious. I thought Seth Rollins was the guy in that group that was going to really, really break out. Not that he hasn’t, Seth has done some really, really great work. But when I look at Roman, I look at his body of work and I go, ‘Wow man, this guy really has set himself apart as far as being able to go out there and be that ring general, like I haven’t seen in many, many years.’”

