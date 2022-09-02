Booker T on WWE – AEW Contract Tampering Rumors, Why Roman Reigns Should Win at CATC

Booker T and Brad Gilmore discussed AEW All Out and WWE Clash at the Castle in the most recent “Hall of Fame” podcast. Additionally, they shared their opinions on a few of the week’s major wrestling news stories.

At Clash at the Castle, Booker T stated that Roman Reigns shouldn’t lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Drew McIntyre:

“It can happen in Cardiff. I mean, what a story it would be for Drew McIntyre to do it in his own backyard. That would be awesome. I just think right now Roman Reigns is on another level. He’s doing some really, really, really good work. I don’t think it’s time for Roman to take a step back and have to rebuild all over again. I think Roman is the strongest character we have on the roster right now.”

Regarding the rumors of WWE’s alleged contract tampering with AEW talent, Booker said:

“As far as the contract tampering thing, I don’t know how deep that is, but I can see a little bird going out and saying, ‘Hey man, if you guys aren’t happy over there, there’s always going to be room over here for you.’ The reason I say that is because every time my contract was coming up in WCW, even way back then, a little bird would always fly over and say, ‘Hey man, if you ever want to come over there, there’s going to be a spot there for you.’ Is that contract tampering? I don’t know. I would imagine there would have to be a little bit more than that to be contract tampering.”

Booker also stated that he doesn’t think WWE will ever collaborate with AEW:

“As far as Tony Khan being optimistic about them being able to work together, maybe that was just wishful thinking. I just do not think a company like AEW, what they stand for and what they do, is going to mesh with what WWE and what they’re trying to do. Those are two different shows, two totally different planets, and I just don’t think those planets are going to merge together. I just don’t see it.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)