Booker T Pays Tribute to Lanny Poffo, Comments on the Importance of Character Development

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the passing of Lanny Poffo:

“I want to pay my respects to Lanny Poffo. Lanny Poffo passed away at the age of 68. The Genius character in the WWE. I was just with Lanny Poffo no more than three weeks to a month ago. We were filming some stuff in Connecticut for WWE Treasures and he seemed perfectly fine. That’s the thing man. You just don’t know when your date is gonna come, when that time is gonna come. You just don’t know. But I just want to say condolences to the family. My heart goes out to you guys because I know that was something that was totally not expected. I just saw him. So my heart goes out to the family.”

Booker T also spoke about the importance of character development:

“That’s what the business really truly is. You can go out there and wrestle all you want, but until I came to the WWF and really started learning character ability, I wasn’t anywhere near where I needed to be as far as an entertainer goes. So when WWE brought me in and I got a chance to start doing the stuff with Stone Cold Steve Austin and I just started doing stuff with Goldust, with Test, I really started learning how to really hone in on my acting chops. That’s what The Usos, that’s what The Bloodline has brought to the table. Even Roman’s acting has gotten a whole lot better. So it really is about trying to find that levity, that even ground where you’re good at both. I’m gonna tell you right now, you cannot be one without the other. It’s just that simple.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



