Booker T Praises Roxanne Perez, Trick Williams, And Others As Top Favorites

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he discussed several topics, including his favorite pro wrestlers at the moment.

Booker T said, “Man, like I said, I’m dialing into NXT. And of course Roxanne Perez is high on my list, just because she is so damn good. She really is. Trick Williams, I can’t say enough about this kid. I see myself every time I see him go out and do his thing in the ring. Oba Femi is another guy that I’m really, really high on. And I’m really, really glad to see Ridge Holland get a breakout moment and finally, get some shine put on him, you know, totally revamping his whole career. So, yeah, I can say so many more, you know.”

On whether it was hard to disconnect from being a wrestler when watching wrestling:

“No, no, it did. I’ve always been able to tap into the moment. For me, it’s as real as I make it, no matter whether I’m in the ring or whether I’m at the commentary booth, I was always able to disconnect from one and try to be the other. And for me, I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I was that young guy in the ring once upon a time watching commentators not do me proper, not give me my just due when I was out there performing, and it made me so freaking mad. It pissed me off to the utmost. So I think about it when I’m playing both roles.”

