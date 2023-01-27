Booker T Predicts Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley to win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his WWE Royal Rumble predictions.

Booker T predicted Cody Rhodes to win the Men’s Royal Rumble and Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s Royal Rumble.

“Of course in the men’s, it’s gonna be Cody Rhodes,” Booker said. “In the women’s, it’s going to be the Rhip (Rhea Ripley). It’s time for the Rhip to get that push. It’s time for the Rhip to come out of that shadow of the women. Being able to just sit back in the wings, watch and wait, you know, with Judgment Day as of late, has given her a little bit of time to get that hunger back to go out there and really take control of that women’s division. I really think she can. I really think Rhea Ripley is the future of the women’s division.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)