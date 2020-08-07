Booker T Provides An Update On The Future Of “WWE Backstage”

During Tuesday night’s SummerSlam 1992 Watch Party featuring Booker T, Renee Young, and CM Punk, Booker T commented on the future of “WWE Backstage”. He said,

“I wouldn’t say we’re 100 percent necessarily back or anything like that, but I know we did the Watch Party. I think we got something coming up for the pay-per-view, for Summerslam, as well. Hopefully, that will go off. Right now, things are kind of loosening up a little bit, and we’re kind of trying to get back into the swing of things.”

FS1 cancelled WWE Backstage last month as it wasn’t drawing well in the ratings department. The network said there would be “special” shows for bigger WWE pay-per-view events but that would be it.