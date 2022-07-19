Booker T Reacts to AEW’s AQA Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

AQA and her decision to leave professional wrestling was discussed by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the most recent episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast. When questioned about his thoughts on this, Booker T, who trained AQA, said the following:

“I want to get started with showing a little love for my girl AQA, Angela, definitely one of my my pride and joys. She got a shot in WWE. That didn’t work out. She got a shot at AEW. She seemed to now say she’s going to be stepping away from pro wrestling for a minute to work on herself, and I get that.”

“One thing I want to say about some of my stars, like AQA, like Kylie Rae, you know, when you get into this business really, really young, just like Rok-C is right now, you know, I was so worried about Rok-C getting into this industry at 20 years old, just because I know how much of a whirlwind it really, really is and how much that whirlwind can take you by storm.”

“By the time I got to WCW, I was a grown ass man that was ready to fight and rip somebody to shreds and get fired at the same time when I got into it. I wasn’t young and impressionable or anything like that. When you get into it, it can be something totally the opposite of what you thought it was.”

“You see the stuff Ember Moon had to go through. So I just say that, getting to my point, meaning, you know, when you’re young and getting in this business, man, it could be a whole lot to handle more so than anything. So I can understand AQA stepping back and saying, ‘Man, let me reanalyze this and let me refocus more than anything and try to figure this thing out.’”

“I say that looking at a guy like a young Drew McIntyre having that same success at such a young age, and it was just overwhelming for him. I’ve seen so many young guys come through this business. You know, we heard the stories about Rene Dupree being a young kid on the roster. So understand, it’s nothing more than just being young, trying to figure this thing out, and hopefully, that’s what she’ll do and regroup, and we’ll see her back in the ring sometime.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)