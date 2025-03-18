Booker T Reacts To Being Named Greatest Black Wrestler Of All Time

Booker T has been named the “Greatest Black Wrestler of All-Time” by BET.com, an honor he recently reflected on during an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

“I really appreciate that. I really do,” Booker said. “My body of work has been vast. I’m still working my butt off to make sure this next generation finds their way through this journey as well. It’s not easy. There are so many pitfalls and so many holes and bumps in the road. There are land mines you can fall on. So I’m trying to let these young guys see how you could be really, really successful in this business, but think about parlaying that success into whatever you’re going to do next. I think that’s what’s really, really important. For me, the journey was always going to work, putting my boots and my hard hat on. A lot of times I felt like I had my stethoscope on and around my neck because I felt like it was 24/7. I was on call 24/7.”

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about his approach to wrestling, emphasizing his performance rather than pure technical ability.

“I never thought I was the best wrestler in the world, but I always thought I was a really, really good performer, and that’s what the difference was. I always said, top five performers. I never said top five wrestlers,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a beautiful thing that my people know how hard I’ve worked and what I’ve brought to this game, and what I left as well.”

Booker reflected on his career, noting that he always looked forward to the next challenge.

“I was always thinking about what was next. I was always thinking about the next act. I was always thinking about the next show, the next opponent, the next town, you know, the fans who I was going to have to perform in front of next. So for me, there again, it’s just all been work, but the work paid off at the end of the day, because when I got in this business more than 30 years ago, I said when it was over with, I just want my name to ring with the best wrestlers that have ever did it, and I feel like I’ve achieved that. I feel like my name rings right there with all of the greats that have ever done this, so I appreciate BET for honoring me and giving me that honor and putting praise on me like that.”

Booker T’s impact on professional wrestling is undeniable, and this recognition further cements his legacy among the all-time greats.