Booker T Reacts to Braun Strowman’s WWE Return

During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Braun Strowman’s return to WWE.

This week on WWE RAW, Strowman made his return by interfering in a #1 Contenders Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match that featured Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. The Street Profits.

Booker T said:

“People aren’t so happy about the way Braun Strowman came back. There are mixed emotions as far as the way he came back and squashed Alpha Academy. I look at bringing someone like Braun back, you’ve gotta bring him back with some impact and you’ve got to wonder how you are going to do it. Should you do it in a match? Should you do it in a promo? That’s here nor there. There again, I’m not looking to book the show, I’m just glad to see Braun back in action, back where he’s supposed to be.”

“A person like Braun Strowman being 6′ 5″+, 300+ pounds, he can thrive in WWE.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: