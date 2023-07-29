Booker T Reacts To Bret Hart Pitching To Be A Manager In AEW And Being Turned Down

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about various topics, including how he looks at wrestling these days. Booker T said he doesn’t want to bring in someone who looks at the industry from a past mindset which is why he has a bunch of young guys as well as a bunch of young thinkers and that is what he feels happened with Bret Hart pitching to be a manager in AEW and being turned down.

Booker T said, “You know, as much as I love Brett Hart, and I don’t want, you know, people to end up taking this the wrong way and putting it out there the wrong way or anything like that. But it’s the reason why I’m the oldest guy on my crew. Because I got a bunch of young guys, a bunch of young talent, bunch of young thinkers, and, you know, I try to use, you know, what I brought to the game from back in the day, and I try to use guys like yourself, guys like Kevin, to, you know, fill me in on what’s, you know, pop culture, what’s going on today. The young people might, you know, wanna see, you know, so for me, I’m not looking to bring in someone who looked at wrestling from the way it was done in the past. That’s just me.”

