Booker T Reacts To Christian Cage Joining AEW

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on Christian Cage joining AEW:

“Every time I was in a six-man or any type of match where it was more than one guy and myself and Christian was in the ring, I would never think about what to do. I would always go to Christian and say, ‘Christian, what am I doing tonight?’ He would say, ‘Ok, you’re going to do the spinaroonie right here. You’re going to do the scissor kick right here. You’re going to do that jumping side kick right here.’ He made it so easy for me. He is the most underrated, professional wrestler that this business has ever produced. I’m not just saying that because he’s my friend. He’s a guy that’s definitely been well underutilized as far as his talent and his skill and his mind goes for this business. He’s a guy that, me personally, I really hate that we lost. I must say that.”