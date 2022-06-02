Booker T Reacts To CM Punk Winning the AEW World Title, Praises Adam Page

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the Double Or Nothing title fight between Hangman Adam Page and CM Punk on Wednesday’s “Hall of Fame Podcast.” Here are the highlights:

On CM Punk winning the AEW World Title:

“CM Punk definitely is the guy,” Booker said.

“What do you bring him in for if you’re not going to put the title on him, push him to the moon, and really try and create a buzz off of what CM Punk has created?”

“For me as a promoter, that would have been the move I would have been thinking. Put the title on CM Punk and let’s see how far we can ride this gravy train.”

On Adam Page:

“As far as Hangman Adam Page, he’s a damn good worker. I don’t think there was a highlight put on his title run. I don’t think he got any of the glitz and glamor.”

“It’s almost like one of those things when you become the champion, but you’re not in the main event. You’re just on the show and you’re not the main event.”

You can watch Booker T’s entire thoughts on the match below.