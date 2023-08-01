Booker T Reacts To Gable Steveson Getting “Booed Out Of The Building” At NXT Great American Bash

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Gable Steveson’s match at the 2023 Great American Bash PLE:

“They booed that boy out of the building. Baron [Corbin] was a big babyface. I’m on the fence with this kid, Gable Steveson. I’m not bought in. If I was jury, the verdict would still be out. The kid, he’s got one foot in, he’s got one foot out. These fans, they are rabid. They want to know if you’re here to stay, man. They ain’t looking for no part-timers. We ain’t looking for guys that just want to hang around and look good. No, you gotta get in there and show me something, son. You know what, you better do it quick.”

“Well, he ain’t no Kurt Angle [laughs]. Kurt Angle came in, and he was willing to really fall in and dive into learning this business. Not that Gable Steveson isn’t, but I really think Gable Steveson has some unfinished business still left in the amateurs, I think he got unfinished business in the Olympics. That right there, that’s a legacy in itself. For him to be a two-time Olympic gold medalist, come on. That’s the Wheaties box. He’s never got to do nothing ever again in his life. So I understand.”

(h/ to Colin Tessier for the transcription)