Booker T Reacts to Quincy Elliott Homophobic Accusations, CM Punk – WWE, More

Booker T stated on the latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast that he wanted to clarify the air and categorically state that he is not homophobic. Booker’s statements came after followers on social media alleged he was homophobic towards Quincy Elliott.

Elliott recently responded to Booker’s comments on Twitter.

Booker T when HE has to commentate one of my matches #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VzSekz7AfM — 🦋 SUPERDIVA 🦋 (@Quincy__WWE) October 6, 2022

On his podcast, Booker stated the following:

“I’ve been reading a couple of comments as of late, just because of my antics on NXT. People call me homophobic. Okay, let’s get this straight. I’m not homophobic. I have nothing against people making their choice who they want to love, who they want to sleep with. I don’t care. That’s not my business. But Quincy, what does he call himself? The Ultimate Diva. I have a choice if I want to like Quincy or not. I might not like Quincy today. I might like him tomorrow. Quincy might have to give me a reason to like him. I didn’t like Goldust at the beginning. Me and Goldust turned out to be one of the greatest acts in the history of this business. I don’t think I could be homophobic and work with someone like Goldust. I really don’t. I think that would be something that I would feel a certain way about. But I felt nothing but joy working with my friend, Goldust. I just want people to know on television, I’m doing my job. I’m not homophobic. If I don’t like Quincy one day, I might like him the next. Then again, I might not like him at all, but that’s my choice more than anything, but it has nothing to do with his choice or the character that he’s playing or anything like that.”

“I’m gonna be on top of Quincy’s career as far as what he’s doing right and what he’s doing wrong as well. But I’m not going to cater to the fans who perhaps are LGBTQ and I go out acting in a certain way just for them, because of, that’s not gonna happen. Okay, that’s not gonna happen.”

“I’m treating everybody the same way pretty much. If I like him, I like him. If I don’t like him, I don’t like him, but it has nothing to do with their sexuality, or their race, or anything like that. So get that out of your mind. So anybody that’s thinking that way, you’re thinking that way for a certain reason. It’s a certain agenda, the reason why you’re thinking that way, because I don’t formulate those thoughts in my head ever when I’m doing my job or just in my regular, everyday life, when I see a person on the street, that’s just not me.”

On if he believes CM Punk will return to WWE:

“There’s always a chance, you know, but, I don’t think it’s a big chance or anything like that, that we see CM Punk back in WWE. I don’t think CM Punk wants to go back to WWE. I mean, CM Punk has made it perfectly clear ever since he showed up in AEW what he feels and what he thinks about WWE and everything in it. I don’t think that feeling is going to change or anything like that. We see the turmoil in AEW right now and all of it surrounds CM Punk, every bit of it. People can say, Hangman Page started it, this, that, whatnot, and the other, but you know, that’s like little kids, you know what I mean? Well, he hit me. Well, you hit me first. One of those types of things. I think we’re past that. So, from a business standpoint, no, I don’t see CM Punk back in WWE. That’s just my opinion. I could be wrong, but I don’t see that.”

Regarding Halloween Havoc:

“I can’t say enough about being a part of the NXT brand. I’ve been tired. I’ve been tired like crazy because I’ve been going all over the place. But I tell you that three hours went by like lightning. It was so quick just because the action just kept moving. The show was so fluid from top to bottom. The antics as far as you know, just say for instance, the cinematic match, everything man. It just had a good feel to it. So I just want to say man, congrats to everybody that made this show happen. I don’t normally see this many reviews on an NXT pay per view, but I’ve been seeing it all over the place as far as how good that show was. So congrats to Shawn Michaels for pulling the team together and putting up a hell of a show.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)