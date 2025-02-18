Booker T Reacts To Ricky Starks And Jordynne Grace Joining WWE NXT

During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the official arrival of former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ricky Starks to WWE NXT. Both stars are set to appear on tonight’s show.

Here are the highlights:

On Ricky Starks signing with WWE:

“My thing is, I always want to see what these guys, you know, are really all about, just like with Ethan Page when he came in. I was like, ‘Man, I want to see…’ I think I said the same thing about him. And he showed me, bam, just like that. You know, when the guy… not named [WWE hasn’t used the Ricky Starks name yet]…when he came in, he showed me something from the promo side too, you know. I was like, ‘Wow, man. The crowd seems to dig this kid,’ you know. So now I’m really, really interested to see exactly, you know, what he brings to NXT.”

On Grace’s appearance at Vengeance Day:

“Back to Vengeance Day, you know, I thought Jordynne Grace was gonna, you know, go straight to the main roster, but it looks like she’s gonna be sticking around NXT for a minute. You know, she showed up, looked like her and Stephanie Vaquer may, you know, have something. I mean, the sky’s the limit for Jordynne Grace. I mean, she looks so ready for this moment. I swear to God, she looks so ready for this moment. I’m so glad for… I’m so, so glad for her to actually have this time to shine.”