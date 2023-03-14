Booker T Reacts To Roxanne Perez Collapsing On WWE NXT And Rey Mysterio’s HOF Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “The Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Rey Mysterio going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“It’s a no brainer, man. Rey is well deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, first ballot Hall of Famer. He stuck around long enough just to see his boy get his feet wet, and now Dominik is rolling. He’s one of the most popular stars on the show right now. Honestly. To see Rey go in while he’s still out there doing it, and one thing about Rey is Rey has had a lot of surgeries on his knees, but you wouldn’t know it by the way the guy goes out each and every night in that ring. You know, you always see the athlete that loses a step, and I honestly can’t say I’ve watched Rey Mysterio lose a step. If so, it’s been very, very little. It’s been marginal. But to see Rey get a chance to go in, I mean, I’m sure his family is going to be so proud of seeing Rey make that walk in.”

“I heard that he wanted Konnan to induct him into the Hall of Fame. That right there is something that’s going to be special. Those two guys have been connected at the hip since the beginning of Rey Mysterio’s career. Rey probably gives Konnan more credit to anyone for getting him his start in this business and getting him here to actually do what he does so well. So yeah, man, it’s gonna be great. Not only that, Rey Mysterio probably has more fans, literally individually, Rey Mysterio perhaps has more fans than any one superstar in this business. I’m serious. I ain’t talking about The Rock because The Rock is a Hollywood guy. But as far as wrestlers go, Luchadores go, Rey Mysterio perhaps is the most popular superstar ever.”

Booker T also commented on Roxanne Perez collapsing last week on NXT following her NXT Women’s title defense against Meiko Satomura:

“Everybody knows what went down on NXT last week with my girl, Roxanne Perez. She had an incident at the end of her match with Meiko Satomura. I tell you, man, it was one of those situations where I’ve never been, as say one of my students, just like my little girl, to see one of my kids go down. That’s the way I felt seeing Roxanne go down. For me, I can’t wait to actually just get back to work and hopefully, she will get back on track and be able to go out there and defend her championship and move forward with her career. That’s one thing about this thing. You never know what curves life is gonna throw you. You just never know. That’s one thing I always talk about in this business. One day things could be one way, and the next day, something could be totally different. So for me, I just want to see that young girl continue to flourish and move on in her career more than anything.”

