Booker T Reacts to Rumors of WWE Possibly Being Sold

WWE NXT announcer Booker T addressed the speculation that the company might be sold during a recent episode of his podcast, The Hall of Fame.

“WWE right now has been as strong as it’s been in quite some time over these last couple of months. Stock is up. There is a whole lot of talking going on out there. Personally, do I think the company is going to sell any time soon? I’m going to say no. That’s just me. As far as the company selling anytime soon. That’s within the next 365 days. I don’t see that happening. I just don’t. A sale of that magnitude, there has to be so many T’s crossed and I’s dotted. I can only imagine the money involved in a sale like that. It’s not like buying a car or a house, I would imagine. I would think. I’ve never been in this position before or anything. I don’t see it happening within the next 365 days. I could be wrong, but we’re going to be talking about it a year from now if they don’t.

“It’s not a whole lot out of nothing. It is big news. Even a potential sale. I don’t know the money situation of the McMahon situation or anything, that’s well above my pay grade and me wanting to know. I would think the family is okay as far as money goes. Vince McMahon has been around a long time. I would think he has enough money to be happy. I don’t think billions and billions more dollars is going to make him that much more happy because it’s not, it wouldn’t. It would secure his family life and legacy for years and years to come, that’s something that, the family generational money wouldn’t have to worry about. Owning the WWE is something that is generational wealth in itself as well. For that to be passed down to the kids and the kids to be able to do with that, I would think that’s what a dad…that’s what I would do, if I was a dad and it was my kids. I would be thinking about building this thing up as big as I possibly can so one day they can do whatever they want to do with it, just like his dad passed it down to him. That’s the way I see it. It could be a whole lot of talk about a sale, but at the end of the day, I don’t think it’s going to happen, not anytime soon, if it does.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)