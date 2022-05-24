Booker T Reacts To Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely by WWE after walking out of Monday’s episode of RAW, as PWMania.com previously reported.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the matter on his podcast.

“If someone was to walk out on a Reality of Wrestling show, I would fire them. One of my wrestlers went out there and totally went against the grain one night after I set him up to win. I told him to pack his bags and I never want to see him again because that’s not the way this works. I give you a script and you want to go out there and go off script, this is what happens, you get fired. It’s just that simple. If I had someone who was on the card that night and said, ‘Man, I ain’t doing this because I don’t want to do a job tonight.’ then get out of here. I don’t think anything personal towards Naomi or Sasha. You know, this is business. A lot of people are commenting on it like it’s personal, like WWE has an ax to grind against Sasha and Naomi. I really don’t think that’s it.”

You can watch the full video below:



