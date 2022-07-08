Booker T Reacts to Vince McMahon Remaining on WWE TV Despite Investigation

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Vince McMahon continuing to appear on television in spite of the ongoing investigation he’s facing during the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

His thoughts on Vince McMahon continuing to appear on WWE in the midst of his scandal:

“You can’t run, you can’t hide. You’ve got to deal with the situation and move forward. I think that’s what life is truly all about.”

What’s happening in WWE with Vince McMahon:

“There’s a lot going on in the company and there’s stuff well above my pay grade, so I have no knowledge on any of it. Hopefully we can get past this. It’s just one of those things man, in business, you got to cross these bumps in the road.”

You can check out the podcast below: