Booker T Reacts To WWE Turning Down Mustafa Ali’s Request To Be Released

During his recent podcast, Booker T talked about WWE turning down Mustafa Ali’s request to be released from the company:

“Maybe that’s a good thing for Mustafa. I know sometimes you speak up and you’re ticked off about something and you’ll say anything, you know what I mean? Maybe time to cool down a little bit, maybe time to think about it a little bit Maybe even have a real conversation, because sometimes I know you can get some respect when you speak your mind. I think Ali is talent. I think the character, like I said, that he pitched, that I saw was a good character that could perhaps been used. Maybe somebody has sat back and said, ‘let’s rethink this.’”

“Do you remember how miserable CM Punk was before the pipebomb moment? Then all of a sudden, boom. Rocket on him, send him straight to the moon. Am I right? Mustafa Ali could perhaps be in that same position. Sometimes you speak up and somebody listens and says, ‘well maybe he’s right.’ I think that’s what it takes sometimes. Sometimes it takes getting to that point where you really do not care anymore.”