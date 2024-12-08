Booker T Recalls His First-Ever PPV Match Being In WarGames

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he discussed several topics, including the Iron Survivor Challenge concept.

Booker T said, “That Iron Survivor Match, it’s a very unique concept. Man, I wish I would have thought of that. I’m serious, I wish I would have thought of something like that. As well as that Heritage Cup match… those two concepts are so freaking cool. They bring the best out of the talent. That’s a part of it.”

On his first-ever PPV match being in WarGames:

“I was the youngest guy in that match. I was the greenest guy in that match, along with my brother. And I felt like my job was to go out there and make those guys look as good as I could possibly make those guys look… my job wasn’t to go out there and get myself over. My job was to go out there and get everybody else that I possibly could get over in that match. And I think at the end of the day, I think I did that when you go back and watch it. Because all I did was bump.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

