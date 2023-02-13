Booker T Reflects on Competing in the First-Ever WWE Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Announcer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including being part of the very first Elimination Chamber match in 2002 at SummerSlam that was won by Shawn Michaels.

He said, “I felt like I was out of my comfort zone. A lot of things I couldn’t control as far as whether I was going to get hurt or not. Bouncing off a cage is very, very unforgiving. For me, Elimination Chamber match, the first one in WWE of that era, it was like working in hell. There’s no way you cannot get hurt. Those types of matches are for guys like pain freaks [that have] something to prove to the world, to themselves, you know, and looking to leave a mark.”

(h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)