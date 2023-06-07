Booker T Rescinds Invitation To Ryback Due To Demands Made By Ryback

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ryback has recently been in the news for a variety of reasons, including claims that he has been shadow banned on social media for his negative comments about WWE, teasing about going to AEW, and expressing interest in wrestling Goldberg.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stated that Ryback has only bashed WWE since leaving the company several years ago and has not advanced his wrestling career, so Ryback should “just go home.” Booker T said that Ryback appears to have blown up the bridge with WWE and that he should just move on with his life.

Last year, Booker T also said that he has no respect for Ryback.

Ryback wrote the following about Booker T:

“Hey @BookerT5x you are better than that, at least I thought you were. It’s beyond obvious where you get your paycheck and if you want to be an actual man then pick up your phone or talk publicly with me. Stop running your mouth on something you’re obviously clueless on. Don’t worry either, I’m not trying to shake your fucking hand. I’ve heard enough from you though and just STFU on something you’re not involved in.”

“And I’m going to add to this it sucks to have a guy I grew up really liking and enjoyed seeing be successful chime in on things he knows nothing about. I love pro wrestling and speak up for wrestlers. My issues with @wwe @VinceMcMahon are against THEM and not the wrestling industry. Those that know, know. The truth always wins and you’re going to regret getting involved. I’m getting cleared and I’m coming back. That’s none of YOUR fucking business. Keep collecting those WWE paychecks and we will see how it all ends.”

Booker T took to Twitter to announce that he had rescinded an invitation to Ryback to appear on his radio show to discuss their differences. He wrote, “The invitation is rescinded for @Ryback. Making demands for you to come on my show says a whole lot. You don’t really want to have a conversation.”

