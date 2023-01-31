Booker T Responds to His Royal Rumble Reaction, Potentially Wrestling at WrestleMania 39, and More

NXT commentator Booker T was a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match, as seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. You can click here for his comments regarding how the appearance was set up last minute. Booker T also commented on the Royal Rumble itself and potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 39.

Booker T said, “I want to thank everybody in the arena at the Alamodome for showing the old man some love. It was off the chains. It was electrifying. It was pandemonium. It was unbelievable. I got to thank all of those guys that were in the Royal Rumble for just letting me participate in getting to go back and see what that feels like just one more time and just walk that aisle. I must say it was an awesome, awesome time.”

Regarding how it happened:

“I was sitting at the table at the kickoff show and I got a text message. It was the invite telling me, ‘Book, you’re in the Rumble.’ I’m old school. I went down in the Winnebago. Something told me to bring your gear. Make sure you are ready just so you don’t have to get ready. Stay ready, and boom, there it was. The text message came through, and I said, ‘Okay, here we go’. I think Rey (Mysterio) went down and I think they had to fill that spot.”

Regarding the reaction he received from his Rumble appearance:

“Gunther did an awesome job making history as well. That guy is going to be a major, major player here for WWE for a long time. It was my honor to do the favor for him. I see people, like stupid people, saying, ‘Booker got jobbed out.’ Let me just say this. I want to say this publicly just so everybody can hear. I would rather be jobbed out by Gunther than Gunther be jobbed out by me any day of the week.”

Booker also stated that he will not compete at WrestleMania 39:

“It’s a young man’s game and I don’t plan on being nowhere near that 20 by 20 at WrestleMania other than if they want to throw me on the commentary table for a match or something like that. I’m down with that. Other than that, no. I don’t plan on going out there and doing anything at WrestleMania.”

