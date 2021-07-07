Booker T Responds To The Rock Saying He Regrets Not Having A Longer Program With Him

Last week, The Rock took to Twitter to praise Booker T and noted that he regrets not having a longer program with Booker T in 2001.

The Rock wrote, “Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run w Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I’ve ever wrestled. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger.”

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T responded to what The Rock had to say:

“That’s cool that The Rock put me over like that. I really appreciate The Rock saying those kind words as far as me being one of the most athletic guys, and pretty much being a damn good worker. I get props like that from a lot of guys like that, like Bret Hart. Bret Hart is one of the guys who said he really enjoyed working with me in WCW. I really think he enjoyed working with me because there was chemistry. There was intensity. There was a realness about being in the ring with him. So hearing that coming from The Rock, it means a lot, him saying that he wished our feud would have lasted a whole lot longer. In actuality, it should have, me being the guy from WCW coming over, and me always being questioned, The Rock, Booker T, I felt that could have been a six month or a year marriage with the Rock if done properly. The reason why it wasn’t done? I can’t answer that question. I always said when WWF bought WCW, they raised a flag, they planted it, and said, ‘We won this war. It’s over.’