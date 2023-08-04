Booker T Reveals His Dream WWE Women’s Faction

Where has Jade Cargill been?

The former longtime TBS Women’s Champion has not been seen in AEW since dropping the title to Kris Statlander.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed her status during a recent interview with PWInsider Elite.

“Well, Jade’s still with us, and Jade has been on sabbatical since her upset, I believe title loss after her unbelievable undefeated run,” he said. “And Kris Statlander now is the TBS Champion, and she’s made some great defenses of the title, but Jade is still with us.”

Khan continued, “And I can’t say for certain what anybody’s going to do in the future, but certainly we value Jade and everything she’s done here.”

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill has checked in with photos of herself in Egypt and Italy.

Living life 🥰 Egypt doesn’t owe us anything pic.twitter.com/IU0GLrg9qi — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) August 3, 2023