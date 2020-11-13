Booker T Reveals His Favorite Wrestler In WWE

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on his favorite wrestlers in WWE right now:

“I’m going to put Drew McIntyre in there at number 5. Coming in at number 4, I really like what Bobby Lashley is doing. I want Bobby to be able to move to the next phase as far as beating up the upper tier guys to get to that upper level. Kevin Owens is always on my favorite five because Kevin is one of those guys who is grinding and is always trying to better himself in every way, at home as well as on the job. Coming in at 2 is Roman Reigns. Roman has come back and his big rise to being the tribal chief has definitely sparked the wrestling world. Now Roman Reigns is looked at as a totally different person.

Coming in at number 1 is Sami Zayn. I wish I had 10 Sami Zayn’s. I could build a great company around guys with that knowledge and that talent, and know how to do their job and do their job to the best of their ability until something better comes along. That’s the type of guy that Sami is. He is not looking to hang in the back. He is always the guy that is going to be raising his hand looking to get to the front of the class. If I could rally the troops for everyone to understand what a guy like Sami Zayn does. He makes it real to me. I can’t speak for everybody else but he makes it real for me from a perspective that being in the favorite five is a no-brainer. It really is.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)