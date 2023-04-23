Booker T Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Black Wrestlers, Comments On WWE – UFC Crossover

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his picks for his Mount Rushmore of black wrestlers.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his picks for a Mt. Rushmore of black wrestlers:

“Probably No. 1 would be Bobo Brazil, just because he was a trailblazer. I’m sure Bobo had to go through all kind of crap, dealing with them folks back in the day trying to just get a break. So I give Bobo big props for paving the way for me.”

On his other picks:

“No. 2 would be JYD, the Junkyard Dog. They don’t come no bigger than Junkyard Dog. This dude was a trailblazer and he was a major star — on cartoons and stuff back in the day. Ernie Big Cat Ladd definitely would be a guy who was a monster in the business. Monster! Tony Atlas would be No. 4. Tony Atlas — man that dude was a brick house. A brickhouse! And the one Black guy who [doesn’t] get a lot of praise, just because his mouth got him in a lot of trouble. Because he wasn’t afraid to just tell you like it was because like Mama says, ‘It be’s that way sometime. Have mercy on his soul.’ ‘The Iceman’ King Parsons. Yeah, that’s my list.”

Speaking of Booker T, the Hall of Famer exclusively spoke with PWMania.com‘s Wade Needham about a wide range of topics, including A&E’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures on Sunday, April 30th 9/8c, Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE, a potential crossover between WWE and UFC, Vince McMahon’s new look, working commentary for NXT, and much more.

