Booker T Reveals His Mount Rushmore of WWE

Booker T provided the names of the wrestlers he believes should be on the WWE Mount Rushmore.

This is an opinionated question, as people have different answers to the Mount Rushmore question of listing their top four all-time wrestlers. In this particular instance, Booker T mentioned only WWE superstars.

Booker T named John Cena, Triple H, The Rock, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on his Hall of Fame podcast.

He said, “I’m not one of these Rushmore-like type guys,” he said. “But as far as WWE Mount Rushmore, it would definitely be Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena and, probably, Triple H.”

He continued, “Those guys, man, they did some extraordinary stuff. I got a chance to watch it from afar when I was at WCW, and I watched those guys create their magic. And I was in awe of what they were doing, and I wanted to be a part of it so bad. But I was happy at WCW making my money and not having to work in the cold cities. But I tell you, those guys, I’m serious, man, they did some amazing stuff back then and I had a hell of a time watching it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: