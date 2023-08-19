Booker T Reveals That He Always Wanted To Win The IWGP World Tag Titles

Booker T accomplished a lot during his wrestling career, but winning the IWGP World Tag Team Championships is still on his bucket list.

Booker T discussed the Harlem Heat never having a “full” run in New Japan and failing to win the gold medal on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast.

He stated, “One thing I had always wanted to do was invade Japan and go over there and win the IWGP Tag Team Championship. The time that we were gonna go, my brother was hurt. Sherri was down, she couldn’t make the trip. And it was definitely one of those moments where it was like, man, there was a moment that was missed.

“We never got a chance to recreate it and go back over there. We got a chance to go over and work in Japan, but we never really got a chance to go over and do that run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. That’s the one thing that makes me feel like, ‘Man, we missed out on something.’ The one time I did go to New Japan, I went by myself and I was doing jobs.”

Despite never being the IWGP World Tag Team Champions, Harlem Heat became ten-time WCW World Tag Team Champions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

