Booker T Reveals What It Would Take For One More Match

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented that he would be interested in coming out of retirement to face Triple H in Saudi Arabia:

“If Booker T vs. Triple went down, it would have to be in Saudi [Arabia] because [WWE] are passing out big checks [to wrestle there],” Booker T said. “For me to get in the ring, the situation would have to be right. I would want to get paid. Somebody might say I’ve wrestled at my place, and yeah that’s my place and my job to teach my students and show them how it’s done sometimes. But yeah I would love to have another match, situations right, with Triple H.”

“The thing about that match [at WrestleMania 19], of course the ending wasn’t what most of the majority of the fans that night were wanting. So many people wanted me to win that night, I remember a couple of the office guys said, ‘Book you should have won tonight.’ Well, you wrote it. You had a piece of it, why didn’t you speak up?”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)