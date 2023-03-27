Booker T Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer He Wishes He Could Have Worked With

Booker T appeared on the Under The Ring podcast to promote the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver event on Saturday.

On the aspect of NXT that stands out to him every week:

“You know, it’s kind of like my school, you know, a bunch of young guys trying to make their way through this business and trying to feel their way through the land. Yeah, amazing, amazing talent. That’s the one thing that stands out more than anything that these young guys are like on another level, as far as talent goes, and trying to hone that talent into something. That’s what I like about being here at NXT more than anything, working with the young minds, having them be able to pick my brain, and talking about what works in the business and what not to do. That’s what’s really cool about me to actually see them make real mistakes in real time and I can actually speak on it in real time. Then they come and talk to me about, ‘Hey, what were you talking about?’ Then we can actually go over it and then they go, ‘Oh yeah.’ So for me, it’s awesome. It’s pretty awesome.”

Regarding Bron Breaker’s match against Carmelo Hayes on April 1 at Stand and Deliver:

“Both of those guys want to be the best here in NXT, but it’s not just about NXT. It’s about making it to that next level, and hopefully on that night, Stand and Deliver, they will prove to the world that they are both ready to take on that task.”

Who stands out on the NXT Stand and Deliver card:

“Three guys that I’m really high are JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, and Axiom. Axiom is gonna be the next great masked superstar. I know we got Dragon Lee here now and some people have given Dragon Lee a lot of high praise, but this kid Axiom is definitely unbelievable. JD McDonagh, not too many come better than this kid. He’s next level talent as well as Dragunov. Those guys go out there and they really make you feel a certain way when you watch them. I’d say pay attention to Stand and Deliver because Dragunov and JD McDonagh could steal the show.”

Who he would have liked to have fought but never had the opportunity:

“There’s only one person I didn’t work and that was Shawn Michaels. I always thought Shawn Michaels was the best. They don’t call him Mr. WrestleMania for nothing. He was really that good. I always thought he was phenomenal, and to not have gotten the chance to mix it up with Shawn Michaels one on one in that square circle, man I missed out. I missed out, but that’s the only guy.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



