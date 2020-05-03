Booker T Reveals Which WWE Superstar He Regrets Never Wrestling

On a recent episode of his podcast, Booker T talked about how he regrets never wrestling fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels during his pro wrestling career.

Here is what he had to say:

“Me and Shawn Michaels. That’s the only dream match [that] I think people could really feel like they missed out on something that they didn’t get. People never got a chance to see Booker T and Shawn Michaels in the ring. I don’t know if people know it or not, but I was pretty good [laughs]. To not have gotten a chance to mix it up with Shawn Michaels to actually be able to go out and, you know, see exactly how good I really was.”

He continued, “I always put Shawn Michaels on the top shelf and I always wanted to be on the top shelf as well. I always felt like I could work with anybody on the top shelf and to have not gotten the chance to see that. It’s not anywhere, in any archive, [there isn’t] any footage that you can see Booker T and Shawn Michaels going one on one to prove who the best really was, you know? You missed out on something there.”