Booker T Reveals Why Jim Ross Had Heat As WWE’s Head VP Of Talent Relations

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on working for WWE when Jim Ross was the VP of Talent Relations. According to Booker, Ross had a lot of “heat” with the talent because of the downside guarantee offers he gave them.

Booker noted that his downside guarantee offer from Ross was less than what he was making at the time of WCW’s closure. He said,

“JR always treated me fair, and the opportunity was, ‘Hey man, you can make as much as you want to make, but this is your downside. This is not like WCW.’ I understood that.”