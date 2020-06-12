Booker T Says Curt Hennig Wanted To Make Him The “New Mr. Perfect” (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T told a story about “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig. He said Hennig wanted to work with him in WCW and make him the new “Mr. Perfect”:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR